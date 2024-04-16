NBA Play-In tournament begins; Caitlin Clark taken first in WNBA draft

On Tuesday night, the post-season of the NBA tips off as the Play-In tournament gets underway — with rules that often confuse many.

Monday night was the WNBA draft. Unsurprisingly, Caitlin Clark — considered to be the biggest star of women’s basketball already — was the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

NBA columnist and Boston University lecturerA. Sherrod Blakely joins Robin Young to discuss it all.

