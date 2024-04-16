© 2024 KUAF
NBA Play-In tournament begins; Caitlin Clark taken first in WNBA draft

Published April 16, 2024 at 7:33 AM CDT
owa's Caitlin Clark, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, after being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (Adam Hunger/AP)
On Tuesday night, the post-season of the NBA tips off as the Play-In tournament gets underway — with rules that often confuse many.

Monday night was the WNBA draft. Unsurprisingly, Caitlin Clark — considered to be the biggest star of women’s basketball already — was the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

NBA columnist and Boston University lecturerA. Sherrod Blakely joins Robin Young to discuss it all.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

