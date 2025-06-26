© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach 3,000 members during The Great KUAF Invite! Click here to learn more.

In 'F1,' Brad Pitt is in the driver's seat

By Bob Mondello
Published June 26, 2025 at 4:09 PM CDT

Brad Pitt stars in F1, a film about a Formula One racing team from the director of Top Gun: Maverick.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello
Related Content