In 'F1,' Brad Pitt is in the driver's seat

Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
As AI systems like ChatGPT train on publicly available internet content—often including unpaid social media posts—software developer Karen Kilroy is offering a new model. Her project, PayBots.AI, developed in collaboration with local writer Angel Acar, seeks to compensate individuals for the content they've already created and provide ethically sourced human data for AI training.
A new biography from the University of Arkansas Press, "The Life and Poetry of Frank Stanford," looks at the life and work of poet Frank Stanford. Written by James McWilliams, the book follows Stanford’s early years in Mississippi and Memphis, his time in Mountain Home and Fayetteville, and his later life in New Orleans.