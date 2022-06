Pete Hartman talks to Sally Williams of Ozark Folkways about some events this Saturday, June 11. There will be a patchwork art class for children, a drop spindle class, as well as live music at night! She also talks about the annual children's summer camp for ages 7-14 which will take place from June 27 to July 1, the theme this year is 'Circus Arts' and there are scholarships available.