Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani sits down with Midnight Wagon band members Ian Garrett and Trevor Speight to discuss the group's new music and their eclectic influences, which include bands like the Pixies and Joy Division.