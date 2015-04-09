© 2022 KUAF
DACA Students Face Higher Education Hurdles

Published April 9, 2015 at 12:10 PM CDT
Antoinette Grajeda
While students who are granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA status are eligible for work authorization, they still face a number of challenges. In Arkansas, for example, students with DACA documentation can attend universities, but they must pay out-of-state tuition. The challenges faced by DACA students, especially in higher education, were the focus of a public discussion on the University of Arkansas campus Wednesday night. Erika Andiola and Cesar Vargas, co-directors of the Dream Action Coalition, were among those who participated in the event.

