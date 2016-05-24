Peering At Mars, Distant Planets With Ozark-Inspired Eyes

Mars is closer to Earth than it has been in more than a decade. Seizing that opportunity, NASA used the Hubble Space Telescope to capture new images of the Red Planet. Dr. Jennifer Wiseman is senior scientist on the Hubble Space Telescope project, and she is also a native of Mountain Home. We speak with her about Mars, the Hubble Telescope's mission, and her path from the Ozarks to the Goddard Space Center.

MUSIC: "Making Water" Harry Gregson-Williams