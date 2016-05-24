Peering At Mars, Distant Planets With Ozark-Inspired Eyes

Hubble Space Telescope photo of Mars taken when the planet was 50 million miles from Earth on May 12, 2016.
courtesy photo
2 of 2
Hubble Senior Project Scientist Dr. Jennifer Wiseman is also a native of Mountain Home, Ark..
courtesy photo
Mars is closer to Earth than it has been in more than a decade. Seizing that opportunity, NASA used the Hubble Space Telescope to capture new images of the Red Planet. Dr. Jennifer Wiseman is senior scientist on the Hubble Space Telescope project, and she is also a native of Mountain Home. We speak with her about Mars, the Hubble Telescope's mission, and her path from the Ozarks to the Goddard Space Center.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.