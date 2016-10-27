© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Environmental Justice Network Forms

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 27, 2016 at 1:05 PM CDT
Emily Lane, AREJN interim director

The new Arkansas Environmental Justice Network, affiliated with EPA Region 6, brings together affected residents, advocates, researchers, and supporters of justice striving to alleviate environmental injustice while promoting community resilience and sustainability. We meet the interim director.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
