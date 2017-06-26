© 2022 KUAF
U of A Pryor Center Returns to Fulbright College to Expand Programs

Published June 26, 2017 at 1:25 PM CDT
University of Arkansas representatives announced the Pryor Center's expanded mission during a short program Monday morning.

After it had been under the supervision of the University of Arkansas chancellor's office for several years, the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History is now back to being part of the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. College Dean Todd Shields says the Pryor Center will now feature a speaker series similar to the one organized by the Clinton School of Public Service, as well as an academic component that will allow professors to teach courses at the center.

