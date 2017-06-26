U of A Pryor Center Returns to Fulbright College to Expand Programs

After it had been under the supervision of the University of Arkansas chancellor's office for several years, the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History is now back to being part of the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. College Dean Todd Shields says the Pryor Center will now feature a speaker series similar to the one organized by the Clinton School of Public Service, as well as an academic component that will allow professors to teach courses at the center.