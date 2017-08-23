Art Project Aims to Create Sustainability Conversation
Portuguese multimedia artist Bordalo II works on a three-dimensional piece outside the Walker-Stone House.
Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic is painting a mural at the southwest corner of W. Mountain Street and East Avenue.
Fayetteville artist Jason Jones working on a mural at the David W. McKee Architects studio along Frisco Trail.
A finished mural by Argentinian street artist Marina Zumi on the west side of Hog Haus Brewing Co.
Green Candy is an art action presented by Experience Fayetteville and JustKids with the goal of generating discussion around waste and sustainability through interactive and participatory art. Four international artists and two local artists are working on murals and other projects around Fayetteville this week.