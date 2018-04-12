Concerns, Questions About Process Arise Amid Lake Leatherwood Downhill Trails Construction

Construction of six new downhill trails for mountain bikers has been underway since late November at Lake Leatherwood City Park. Since then, some residents of Eureka Springs and Carroll County have expressed concerns about the environmental impact of the trails and have questioned the process used to approve them. The project is funded by two grants totaling more than $900,000 that the Walton Family Foundation gave to the Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers, who then donated the services of Rock Solid, a trail building company, to the City of Eureka Springs. Discussions about the project began in early October, and crews were building trails by the end of November, which does not sit well with some in the community. To read the environmental assessment report by Theo Witsel of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission of the trail construction area, click here.