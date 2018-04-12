© 2022 KUAF
Concerns, Questions About Process Arise Amid Lake Leatherwood Downhill Trails Construction

Published April 12, 2018 at 11:39 AM CDT
Gary Vernon of the Walton Family Foundation tests a gap jump on one of the new downhill trails at Lake Leatherwood City Park.
Rider take the jump line on the original downhill trail at Lake Leatherwood. Current construction will add six more downhill trails in the area.
New trails built by Rock Solid trail builders at Lake Leatherwood.
One of the trees removed during trail construction. Justin Huss says four trees have been cut down for the project so far and he has approved all of them. The trees will be use to construct bridges on the trails.
COURTESY

Construction of six new downhill trails for mountain bikers has been underway since late November at Lake Leatherwood City Park. Since then, some residents of Eureka Springs and Carroll County have expressed concerns about the environmental impact of the trails and have questioned the process used to approve them. The project is funded by two grants totaling more than $900,000 that the Walton Family Foundation gave to the Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers, who then donated the services of Rock Solid, a trail building company, to the City of Eureka Springs. Discussions about the project began in early October, and crews were building trails by the end of November, which does not sit well with some in the community. To read the environmental assessment report by Theo Witsel of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission of the trail construction area, click here.

