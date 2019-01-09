Community Health Forum Scheduled for Next Week

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission will sponsor a Community Health Forum at 5 p.m., January 17 at The Jones Center in Springdale. Health professionals and the general public are invited to the event, during which the latest health data from the four-county area will be presented.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.