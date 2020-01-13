Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Woody Guthrie Center Plays Baseball
Published January 13, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST
This week, the
Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa will open a new exhibit about the connections between music and baseball. Bob Santelli, the executive director of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, is a lead curator for the project.
