New Year Starts Off With Plenty of Live Music
The coming weekend offers plenty of opportunities to catch live funk, folk, jazz and more throughout the region.
Thursday, Jan. 9
- Dylan Earl, Noah Richmond at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 9:30 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Elizabeth Bainbridge and Ben Harris at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key and Al Halpin at Natural State Beer (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
- Earth Bone at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jesse Cook at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $25, 8 p.m.
- Dylan Earl at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Framing the Red at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Moonbroch Brewing (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
- Makin' Loaf at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- 96 Miles at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Friends of the Phamily at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $7, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
- Samantha Hunt at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 1 p.m.
- Funk Factory at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9:30 p.m.
- Dylan Earl, Ppoacher Ppoacher at City Sessions House Show (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Simeon Basil at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Dirty Strings Jamgrass at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Route 358 at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna and Friends at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Crescent City Combo at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $7, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 12
- Bleeders, Musclegoose, Tuth at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Benjamin Pierce, Tomoko Kashiwagi recital at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.