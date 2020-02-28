© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Apollo's Fire Brings the Music

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 28, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST
apollo_a.jpg
Courtesy
/
Walton Arts Center
Baroque Orchestra, Apollo's Fire, is part of the Walton Arts Center's 10 x 10 series.

Becca Martin-Brown, features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us recommendations for the weekend. One of her top selections is a performance by the ensemble Apollo's Fire at the Walton Arts Center Saturday at 8 p.m.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
