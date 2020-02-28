Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Apollo's Fire Brings the Music
Published February 28, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST
Becca Martin-Brown, features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us recommendations for the weekend. One of her top selections is a performance by the ensemble Apollo's Fire at the Walton Arts Center Saturday at 8 p.m.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
