Arkansas PBS, ADE Create Special Programming During School Closures
Beginning March 30, Arkansas PBS will begin broadcasting programming in response to mandatory school closures due to COVID-19. Arkansas AMI is streamlined, curriculum-based programming for the state’s pre-K through eighth grade students that was created in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education.