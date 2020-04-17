Governor Sets Sights on May 4th To Begin Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions
At today's coronavirus response briefing, the governor's Medical Advisory Committee for Post-Peak COVID-19 Response issued a report identifying four priorities: restoring the state's economy in a timely fashion, protecting the most vulnerable, mainting good public health care and preventing a coronavirus resurgence. Governor Asa Hutchinson also set May 4 as a target date for when restrictions can begin being lifted around the state. To watch the full briefing, click here.