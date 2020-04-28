© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Startup Junkie Expands Loan Program to Help Small Businesses

Published April 28, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
The Startup Junkie Foundation is expanding its Kiva offerings in Northwest Arkansas to help small business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will now have an additional $450,000 in matching no-fee, no-interests loan funds for each new, approved small business borrower. Borrowers will be able to have up to 75 percent of their loan matched by these additional funds, which are supported through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

