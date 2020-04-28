Startup Junkie Expands Loan Program to Help Small Businesses

The Startup Junkie Foundation is expanding its Kiva offerings in Northwest Arkansas to help small business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will now have an additional $450,000 in matching no-fee, no-interests loan funds for each new, approved small business borrower. Borrowers will be able to have up to 75 percent of their loan matched by these additional funds, which are supported through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.