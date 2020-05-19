© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Republicans, Democrats Raise Questions About Ready for Business Program Rollout

KUAF
Published May 19, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
arkansas_ready_for_business.png
Courtesy
/
YouTube
Governor Asa Hutchinson displays the Arkansas Ready For Business logo during an annoucement about the grant program on April 29.

The Arkansas Ready for Business program ran into issues from the start when Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Commerce Secretary Mike Preston announced the initiative on April 29. The website for the program went live before the initial funding got approval from the Arkansas Legislative Council and the money ran out in under an hour leading some to speculate about the fairness of the process. Republican lawmakers questioned Preston Friday and on Monday, the Democratic Party of Arkansas called for a bipartisan investigation.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories businessCoronavirusCOVID-19
Related Content