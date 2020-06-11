© 2022 KUAF
CDC Called In to Help With Coronavirus Containment Efforts in Arkansas

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 11, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT
Governor Asa Hutchinson points to a graph showing a spike in coronavirus cases in Arkansas, during Tuesday's press briefing.

As Arkansas moves towards phase two reopening next Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 during his coronavirus response briefing. Washington and Benton Counties continue to have the most new cases with 143 and 78 respectively.  Secretary of Health Nate Smith says 93 percent of the Washington County cases are in Springdale.  There were an additional six deaths in the most recent 24-hour monitoring period, bringing the state’s total of fatal cases of the virus to 171. Smith says a large number of cases in Washington County are among Latinx residents and the spread is occuring within households, neighborhoods and workplaces. A team from the CDC has been called in to help with containment efforts. Planning for the next school year was also discussed. For the full briefing, click here.

