RBW Season 3: Black Women and IMPOSTER SYNDROME

In this episode Deneshia and Joi tackle the issue of Imposter Syndrome! Today's topic is all about dispelling the lies we tell ourselves regarding imposter syndrome! Joi shares the research on how these cognitive schemas get us stuck as Black Women. All people probably from time to time struggle with Imposter Syndrome! Here they discuss the role of institutionalized racism that continues to impact the Black Community and Black Women altogether. Joi provides some research discussing how suicide attempts have increased over time for multiethnic people groups and especially how it has increased by Black Women and Black girls. Joi shares about Dr.Kenneth Hardy’s reflections on racism, for more information about Dr. Kenneth Hardy checkout an article he wrote on Racism and psychotherapy here. For more research regarding Black Women and Suicide Rates check out Joi’s Works Cited page from her most recent CE Professional Training on Suicide Assessment and Black Women. Remember if you are struggling with suicidal thoughts you are not alone! Check out this link from Joi with a list of other local and national resources for checking in on your mental health needs! CLICK HERE for MORE RESOURCES! At this link Joi has a host of emergency facilities locally and nationally that can help you if you find yourself in a mental health emergency. We hope you care for yourself and remember to show yourself some grace. You have done enough!

