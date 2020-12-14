Arkansas Geoscientist Explores Deep Meltwater Shafts on Greenland Ice Sheet

University of Arkansas Geologist Matt Covington joined a team of explorers who, over a two-year span, descended hundreds of feet into several ice shafts, called moulins, on Greenland’s Ice Sheet. The scientists were able to map and measure how accelerating rates of summer melt water are carving massive ice drains into the sheet, possibly impacting its stablity. Greenland Ice Sheet expedition principle investigator and videographer, Jason Gulley, a University of Florida geologist, generously provided audio and photographs for this report.