Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Arkansas Geoscientist Explores Deep Meltwater Shafts on Greenland Ice Sheet

By 3 hours ago
  • Dr. Matt Covington, a geologist at the University of Arkansas, climbs a fixed rope to exit a moulin on the Greenland Ice Sheet while his teammate, below, derigs the cave.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Dr. Matt Covington, a geologist at the University of Arkansas, climbs a fixed rope to exit a moulin on the Greenland Ice Sheet while his teammate, below, derigs the cave.
    Courtesy / Jason Gulley
  • Increasing amounts of surface meltwater create rivers on the Greenland Ice Sheet which drains through large holes called moulins into the ocean below.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Increasing amounts of surface meltwater create rivers on the Greenland Ice Sheet which drains through large holes called moulins into the ocean below.
    Courtesy / Jason Gulley
  • Expedition members share a sandwich before ascending nearly 100 meters out of a giant cavity beneath the Greenland Ice Sheet.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Expedition members share a sandwich before ascending nearly 100 meters out of a giant cavity beneath the Greenland Ice Sheet.
    Courtesy / Jason Gulley
  • Dr. Matt Covington camped with team mates in October of 2019 on the Greenland Ice Sheet.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Dr. Matt Covington camped with team mates in October of 2019 on the Greenland Ice Sheet.
    Courtesy / Jason Gulley

University of Arkansas Geologist Matt Covington joined a team of explorers who, over a two-year span, descended hundreds of feet into several ice shafts, called moulins, on Greenland’s Ice Sheet. The scientists were able to map and measure how accelerating rates of summer melt water are carving massive ice drains into the sheet, possibly impacting its stablity. Greenland Ice Sheet expedition principle investigator and videographer, Jason Gulley, a University of Florida geologist, generously provided audio and photographs for this report.

Tags: 
Matt Covington
University of Arkansas
Greenland Ice Sheet
Climate change

Related Content

Underground Professor Researches Karst Aquifers

By Sep 27, 2015
Evan Thaler, Jacqueline Froelich

    

Matt Covington is a speleophysicist—a rare hybrid of scientist, who is researching karst aquifers.

He’s also an expedition caver, questing to explore the Earth’s deepest caves. Dr. Covington, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas, and several of his grad students, take us deep into Blowing Springs Cave in northern Benton County, where Covington operates a field research station.

Arkansas Geological Survey Scientists Map State's Geological Assets

By Apr 3, 2019

A pair of Arkansas geological survey scientists spend eight months a year hiking and documenting geological formations for Arkansas STATEMAP, a federal cooperative geologic mapping program. We follow them into the wilds of Madison County to observe them at work.

USGS Conducting Aerial Surveys of North Arkansas

By & Nov 18, 2019
Courtesy / EON Geosciences, Inc.

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey are collaborating with Arkansas Geological Survey to aerial map 15 counties in north Arkansas for minerals and hazards, under the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative project and the National Cooperative Geologic Mapping Program.

Climate Change Already Altering Ozark Forests Composition, Researcher Says

By Oct 9, 2019
J. Froelich / KUAF

University of Missouri-Columbia research associate professor ermeritus of forest health and mycology, Johann Bruhn, says climate change is already affecting Ozark forests. Bruhn travels with Citizen Climate Lobby Missouri co-coordinator, George Laur, educating the public. The USDA Forest Service has launched an online Climate Change Resource Center to provide guidance.

Reflecting on the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

By Apr 22, 2020
Courtesy / OMNI Center for Peace, Justice and Ecology

University of Arkansas Professor Emeritus of English, Dick Bennett, discusses the gravity of Earth Day on this 50th year of the event, which was first celebrated by millions of peace and environmental activists in 1970. Bennett is the founder of the OMNI Center for Peace, Justice and Ecology in Fayetteville.