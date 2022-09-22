FORMAT Festival Arrives, Much More Music Ahead

For the coming week of live music attractions in the area, FORMAT Festival arrives, blues and jazz greats perform in northwest Arkansas, and we prepare for another festival taking place next weekend.

Thr., Sep. 22



Fri., Sep. 23 - Sun., Sep. 25



FORMAT Festival at Sugar Creek Airstrip (Bentonville) - start at $125, All weekend



Fri., Sep. 23

Sat., Sep. 24



Sun., Sep. 25

Mon., Sep. 26

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.



Tue., Sep. 27

Robert Cray Band at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $29, 7 p.m.

Vince Turner at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed., Sep. 28



Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Sep. 29

