Ozarks At Large

FORMAT Festival Arrives, Much More Music Ahead

Published September 22, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT
Tunes -Grove.png

For the coming week of live music attractions in the area, FORMAT Festival arrives, blues and jazz greats perform in northwest Arkansas, and we prepare for another festival taking place next weekend.

Thr., Sep. 22

Fri., Sep. 23 - Sun., Sep. 25

  • FORMAT Festival at Sugar Creek Airstrip (Bentonville) - start at $125, All weekend

Fri., Sep. 23

Sat., Sep. 24

Sun., Sep. 25

Mon., Sep. 26

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Sep. 27

Wed., Sep. 28

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Sep. 29

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
