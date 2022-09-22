FORMAT Festival Arrives, Much More Music Ahead
For the coming week of live music attractions in the area, FORMAT Festival arrives, blues and jazz greats perform in northwest Arkansas, and we prepare for another festival taking place next weekend.
Thr., Sep. 22
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- The War on Drugs with FINOM at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $48.00, 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree trio at Pedaler's Pub (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at Good Vibrations (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Patti Steel at City Pump (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Drum Medicine at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Chris Knight at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sep. 23 - Sun., Sep. 25
- FORMAT Festival at Sugar Creek Airstrip (Bentonville) - start at $125, All weekend
Fri., Sep. 23
- Leah and the Mojo Doctors at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- 1-Oz Jig, Green Acres, Cole Birmingham Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $12 day of, 9 p.m.
- Front Porch at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Project 1268 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Tony Redman at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Modeling, The Odyssey at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Patti Steel at The Shire Gastropub (Rogers) - 9 p.m.
- Ham Dillbillies at Good Vibrations (Rogers) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Dawson Hollow at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Sons of Otis Malone at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Memory Lane at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Sean Harrison at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Neon Moon at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Reckless Kelly at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
Sat., Sep. 24
- Rachel Ammons at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $7.00, 9 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart, Country Jesus at Prairie St. Live (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Pat Bianchi Trio at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - start at $30, 7 p.m.
- Jukebox Confession at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 4 p.m.
- The Phase, Belle & the Vertigo Waves at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Trout Fishing in America at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Randy Steel at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 4 p.m.
- 3 Pines at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jerod Goodman at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Ozark Daughter at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Jesse Dean and Mark Bilyeu at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
Sun., Sep. 25
- Dana Cooper at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Daniel Romano's Outfit, Carson McHone at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $15, 8 p.m.
- Ozark Mountain Pan Groove at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
Mon., Sep. 26
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Sep. 27
- Robert Cray Band at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $29, 7 p.m.
- Vince Turner at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 6 p.m.
Wed., Sep. 28
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Sep. 29
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Patrick Sweaney at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - start at $20, 7 p.m.
- Baang, Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- Bantug, Modeling at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Hillberry at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - start at $70, 12 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Them Dirty Roses, Goodbye June, The Weathered Souls at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7 p.m.