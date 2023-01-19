© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

A Week of Musical Returns

By Timothy Dennis
Published January 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST
KUAF

The annual OzMoMu festival returns to Eureka Springs, Maggie Rose returns to Fayetteville, and the monthly jazz jam hosted by Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society returns to a new venue this week.

Thr. - Sun.

Thr., Jan. 19

Fri., Jan. 20

Sat., Jan. 21

Sun., Jan. 22

Mon., Jan. 23

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 24

  • Time for Three at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $18, 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 25

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Jan. 26

  • Maggie Rose at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8 p.m.
  • Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
  • Kurt Hunter at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
