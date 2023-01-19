A Week of Musical Returns
The annual OzMoMu festival returns to Eureka Springs, Maggie Rose returns to Fayetteville, and the monthly jazz jam hosted by Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society returns to a new venue this week.
Thr. - Sun.
- Ozark Mountain Music Festival (OzMoMu) (Eureka Springs) - single day $15, 4-day passes $85
Thr., Jan. 19
- BUKU & G-Rex at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Scott Collins, Ted Hammig and the Campaign, Kary Middleton at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- NAJS Jazz Jam at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Dusty Rust at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Kurt Hunter at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- The Damn Quails, Ryan Culwell at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15, 7 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 20
- The Uncrowned Kings at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- That 1 Guy at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $17 at door, 9:30 p.m.
- Nasty Boys, Big Gorgeous, Gardensnakes, Stash Hag at Smoke and Barrell (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Git in the Truck at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Michael Rowan at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at JJ's Wedington (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Danny Spain Gang at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 21
- Keller Williams at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Creekbed Carter Hogan, Eryn Brothers, John Charles and the Cold Cuts at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
- Gravel Yard at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Grace Stormont at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Wade Bowen, Matt Williams at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 8 p.m.
- Fight Dream, Turquoise Tiger, TownHouseFire at Maxine's Live (Hot Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 22
- Front Porch at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 23
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Jan. 24
- Time for Three at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $18, 7 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 25
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Jan. 26
- Maggie Rose at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8 p.m.
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Kurt Hunter at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.