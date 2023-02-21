'Hamilton,' Highways and Hefty Bills
On today's show, Cherokee Nation officials reveal plans for the tribal nation's drug treatment center. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul is packed into 144-page Senate bill filed yesterday afternoon. Also, Arkansas Sen. John Boozman's "Hunger Free Summer for Kids Act of 2021" has been introduced in Congress. Plus, the Arkansas Department of Transportation seeks comments on a highway project in Benton County, a University of Arkansas Professor tours with "Hamilton" and more.