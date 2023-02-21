© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

'Hamilton,' Highways and Hefty Bills

By Kyle Kellams,
Jacqueline FroelichMatthew MooreRoby Brock/ Talk Business & PoliticsJosie LenoraRachell Sanchez-Smith
Published February 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST
USE THIS ONE
KUAF

On today's show, Cherokee Nation officials reveal plans for the tribal nation's drug treatment center. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul is packed into 144-page Senate bill filed yesterday afternoon. Also, Arkansas Sen. John Boozman's "Hunger Free Summer for Kids Act of 2021" has been introduced in Congress. Plus, the Arkansas Department of Transportation seeks comments on a highway project in Benton County, a University of Arkansas Professor tours with "Hamilton" and more.

    Cherokee Nation Officials Announce Plans for Drug Treatment Center
    Rachell Sanchez-Smith
    The Cherokee Nation unveiled its 17,000-square-foot drug treatment center in Tahlequah this past week. The center is made possible through the tribal nation's historic opioid settlement fund, and is one part of the Cherokee Nation's amended Public Health and Wellness Fund Act. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said nearly a third of the opioids distributed in Oklahoma in recent years were shipped to the Cherokee Nation.
    Arkansas LEARNS Bill Introduced
    Kyle Kellams
    Catching up on the past 24 hours: the education reform package Arkansas LEARNS is introduced, ArDOT seeks comments about a highway project in Benton County and land has been donated for an animal shelter in Fort Smith.
    UA Professor Tours with 'Hamilton'
    Kyle Kellams
    Jason Burrow, associate professor of musical theater at the University of Arkansas, is on sabbatical while he serves as associate music director for a touring production of "Hamilton."
    Boozman Co-Sponsors Federal Summer School Meals Innovations
    Jacqueline Froelich
    U.S. Republican Senator John Boozman (R-AR) has long-made child hunger a legislative priority. He's an enduring proponent of "hunger-free summers" where qualifying students are provided free nutritious summer lunches to tide them over between school sessions. This coming summer, however, millions more students will have access to summer meals under “The Hunger-Free Summer for Kids Act of 2021,” approved by Congress late last year. The bipartisan measure, co-sponsored by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), expands traditional summer school lunch programming.
    Win Rock: From New York to Arkansas State Capitol
    Kyle Kellams
    John Kirk, the author of “Winthrop Rockefeller: From New Yorker to Arkansawyer, 1912-1956," will speak at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History tomorrow at 6p.m. Kirk the George W. Donaghey Distinguished Professor of History at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, talked with us about the book when it was released.
    This locally produced news magazine has covered news, sports, politics, arts & culture and the quirky and unusual happenings in the Ozarks for more than three decades.Listen to or subscribe to our podcast:SpotifyApple PodcastsStitcherKUAF AppListen to our stories:Apple PodcastsStitcherYou can also follow along in your email inbox by subscribing to the Ozarks at Large newsletter.