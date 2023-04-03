© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas Universities Brace for Enrollment Dip, Tornado Clean Up Begins, Hutchinson Announces Presidential Bid

By Daniel Caruth,
Kyle KellamsMatthew MooreAnna Pope
Published April 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT
KUAF

On today's show, Arkansas universities are looking to new ways to attract potential students and brace for record-low enrollment at the end of the decade. Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces is running president in 2024, and Central Arkansans deal with the aftermath of Friday's deadly tornado. Plus, the next concert from the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will feature the Fayetteville Jazz Collective, and more.

Ozarks at Large Higher EdSchool enrollmentTornadoSevere WeatherThe OutlineArkansas PoliticsKUARPryor CenterArkansas history
