E. coli outbreak on University of Arkansas campus and a new executive director for TheatreSquared

E. coli outbreak on University of Arkansas campus

The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of E. coli among University of Arkansas Students. A statement from the University says campus officials are aware of a few hospitalizations related to the outbreak and the university is working closely with public health officials to help identify the source. It’s believed the outbreak started more than a week ago.

Highland Oncology expands in Rogers

Talk Business and Politics reports Highland Oncology is expanding with a purchase of almost 51 acres in Rogers. Talk Business reports Highlands paid 13-point-six million dollars for approximately 51 acres along southbound Interstate 49 in Rogers. The land is along South Bellview Road east of The District at Pinnacle Hills.

New executive director at TheatreSquared

TheatreSquared’s new executive director is Shannon Jones. Jones has been with T2 for almost ten years, most recently as general manager. She’ll replace Martin Miller, who has accepted a leadership role at McCarter Theater Center in Princeton, New Jersey.

'Little Rock Nine' student speaks out in favor of AP African American Studies course

One of the Little Rock Nine students who integrated Little Rock Central says she’s proud the Little Rock School District is continuing to offer AP African American studies. Elizabeth Eckford spoke at the beginning of last night’s meeting of the Little Rock School Board.

"African American history reveals the lived experiences of our people," said Eckford. "I applaud efforts to teach the facts and consequences of American history. Evidence based history is a remedy for exposure to myth-making. Historical truth deconstructs damaging myths of marginalized people omitting from popular history."

The course code for AP African American Studies was removed by the Arkansas Department of Education, meaning students can’t get college credit for taking it. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and spokespeople for the Arkansas Department of Education say they plan to scan the curriculum for “indoctrination”.

UAMS received largest gift in history

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is receiving its largest gift in history. The gift from the estate of E. Lee Ronnel to create the Ronnel Family Endowed Chancellor’s Scholarship in the UAMS College of Medicine will create the first four-year, full-ride scholarship in the 150-year history of the College of Medicine, covering tuition, fees, housing and meals for the duration of medical school. Recipients of the scholarship will be known as Ronnel Scholars. At the request of the Ronnel family, the amount of the gift will not be disclosed.

Wilderness First Aid course in Madison County

The Ozarks Natural Science Center in Huntsville is hosting a wilderness first aid and CPR training course this weekend. Instructor Tom Burroughs will lead the weekend-long session. Participants will walk away with backcountry medical care skills, a three-year Wilderness First Aid certification, and a two-year CPR certification.

Science Center director Rose Brown says they try to host the course at the center because her staff is required to undergo the training. However, the course still holds value for the local community. The course is already full this weekend, but Brown says the course will return for those who missed it this time.

The Coler Roller event scheduled for this weekend