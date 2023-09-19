Arkansas tourism continues rising, National Voter Registration Day

Arkansas tourism rising

Tourism in Arkansas continues to grow , both in tax revenue and employment. And that’s compared to a record setting year last year. Tax revenue during the first six months of 2023 was more than $12 million, up nearly 9% from 2022. Monthly tourism jobs also grew compared to 2022, up 6.5%.

Our partner Talk Business & Politics manages the Arkansas Tourism Tracker , which follows specific measurements in the tourism industry, including tax revenue and tourism sector employment. You can find the full Arkansas Tourism Tracker report from January to June on their website.

UofA receives 2023 STEM Talent Challenge

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced that the University of Arkansas is one of 11 recipients of the 2023 STEM Talent Challenge . The UofA was awarded more than $400,000 dollars for their biomanufacturing workforce initiative project.

In a press release, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the Biden administration is committed to investing in America, and through the STEM Talent Challenge program, they’re making substantial investments in communities across the country. We’ll hear more about this grant funding and the workforce initiative project in an upcoming edition of Ozarks at Large.

National Voter Registration Day

Today is National Voter Registration Day. Arkansas ranks dead last in percentage of registered voters, at just 62% of eligible citizens registered to vote. Oklahoma is No. 47, with 67%.

Oklahomans can register to vote online , so long as an Oklahoma driver license or state ID is on file with Service Oklahoma, as well as a valid signature. Arkansans must still fill out a paper form. We’ll have a link to the Oklahoma online portal as well as a PDF of the Arkansas voter registration in English and in Spanish on our website.

Three Arkansas schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including three schools in Arkansas. Parkview Elementary in Van Buren, S.C. Tucker Elementary in Danville, and Westside Elementary in Cabot were identified for their school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release that he takes tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.

Razorbacks to play a morning game in Arlington

It will be a morning kickoff time for the Sept. 30 football game between Arkansas and Texas A&M. The SEC announced yesterday the game in Arlington, Texas will start at 11:00 a.m. This weekend the Razorbacks are at LSU for a night game.