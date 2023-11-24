How Italian, American politicians, plus an Arkansas plantation influenced U.S. immigration policy

Cedar Crest College's Lauren Braun-Stumfels writes about the Sunnyside Plantation in southern Arkansas in her book Partners in Gatekeeping: How Italy Shaped US Policy Over Ten Pivotal Years, 1891-1901. She visited the Carver Center for Public Radio to discuss how promises made to Italian immigrants in Arkansas didn’t materialize, and some of the newcomers left for northwest Arkansas and established Tontitown, a community that still embraces its Italian heritage.