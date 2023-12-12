© 2023 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Eureka Springs Theater Company brings holiday radio drama to the stage

By Kyle Kellams
Published December 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST
Eureka Springs Coffee House
/
eventbrite.com

Eureka Springs Theater Company is bringing live theater to Eureka Springs for a pair of holiday-themed nights. Close to a dozen performers will help bring four holiday radio scripts to life in front of an audience at Base Camp Event Venue on Thursday and Friday nights. Last week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams sat down with artistic director for Eureka Springs Theater Company Lisa Tricomi and Chaon Cross, one of the actors in the company, to learn more about the production.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    Organizers talk 'Music and Moolah for Maui'
    Kyle Kellams
    Musicians will meet at the Medium in downtown Springdale for the fundraiser Music and Moolah for Maui on Thursday. All money will be directed toward relief efforts in Maui for rebuilding after the island's devastating wildfire. Organizers Evan Alvarado and Meredith Masburn were at the Carver Center for Public Radio this week to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the event.
  • The Squirrel Nut Zippers will be on stage at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The concert is part of their Holiday Caravan Tour.
    Arts and Culture
    Squirrel Nut Zippers talk holiday tour
    Kyle Kellams
    The Squirrel Nut Zippers have developed a loyal following over the last 30 years, recording and performing a mix of swing, blues, R&B, bluegrass, and vintage country. The band encountered success in 1998 when they released Christmas Caravan, a Christmas album of mostly original songs. That record serves as the core of the current Zippers tour that will stop at Walton Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Jimbo Mathus, an SNZ founder, about their ongoing holiday adjacent tour.
  • Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    Investigating the Arkansas State Library Board, Ebenezer Scrooge returns to TheatreSquared
    Daniel Caruth
    On today's show, how much authority does the Arkansas State Library Board have? Also, Scrooge, Marley and Cratchit are back on stage. Plus, radio theater in Eureka Springs.