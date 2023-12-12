Eureka Springs Theater Company brings holiday radio drama to the stage

Eureka Springs Theater Company is bringing live theater to Eureka Springs for a pair of holiday-themed nights. Close to a dozen performers will help bring four holiday radio scripts to life in front of an audience at Base Camp Event Venue on Thursday and Friday nights. Last week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams sat down with artistic director for Eureka Springs Theater Company Lisa Tricomi and Chaon Cross, one of the actors in the company, to learn more about the production.