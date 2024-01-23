© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Local crochet artist Gina Gallina hosts ‘WowZa’ Ball at Mount Sequoyah

By Sophia Nourani
Published January 23, 2024 at 3:02 PM CST

Gina Gallina is a crochet artist who has been creating in the Northwest Arkansas area for over ten years. Gallina will be hosting the ‘WowZa Ball’ at Mount Sequoyah on Feb. 10, a celebration of the international “world of wearable art” fashion and art phenomenon.

The world of wearable art invites artists to use any kind of material- and that’s ANYTHING- to create a piece of clothing to wear. The World of Wearable Art is a design competition and show based in New Zealand that celebrates this form of expression. The competition has received global recognition for its uniqueness, inspiring artists like Gina Gallina to create events like the WowZa Ball.

For more on Gallina as an artist, or to learn more about the WowZa Ball, you can visit her website.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a KUAF producer
