'Our Town' is coming to Skokos Performing Arts Center

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town is a staple of American theater. Wilder received the first of his three Pulitzer Prizes for the three-act play about everyday lives in Grover’s Corners during a 12-year span.

Next month, there will be a new production at the Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma, directed by Audra Bocksnick, with original music composed by Amos Cochran. Maddie Cochran, Amos’ daughter, is Emily in the upcoming production. Both came to the Carver Center for Public Radio recently to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. Amos said his relationship with Our Town began when he was asked to write music for a staged version in North Little Rock a few years ago.