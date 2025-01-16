© 2025 KUAF
Balance: Fighting the January blues

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 16, 2025 at 2:07 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

In the UK, many refer to the third Monday of January as “Blue Monday," an unofficial milepost for when a combination of holiday fatigue, back-to-work reality and disappointment regarding New Year’s resolutions takes you into the doldrums. The third Monday of January is approaching, but the co-hosts for our series Balance say you shouldn't let a slow-developing resolution give you the blues. '

Jamie Baum, director of the Center for Human Nutrition in the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and associate professor in the Department of Food Science, and Erin Howie, associate professor of exercise science in the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation in the College of Education and Health Professions at the UofA, keep us informed about balancing nutrition, exercise, health and life. When they were in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio last week, Jamie and Erin discussed their goals for 2025.

Ozarks at Large HealthExerciseUniversity of ArkansasFood
