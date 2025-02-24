Sound Perimeter: Echoes of France

Today’s Sound Perimeter celebrates a rich tapestry of French musical expression, blending classical humor, modern elegance and soulful improvisation... Through the playful rhythms of Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 83, affectionately known as "The Hen," the refined charm of Francis Poulenc’s "Divertissement, Andantino" from his Sextet, and immersed ourselves in the nostalgic beauty of Sidney Bechet’s timeless hit, "Petite Fleur." Musicians featured include Art Lyrica Houston, the London Concord Ensemble and the Golden Hour Heptet.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.