Sound Perimeter: Dream Gardens

Today’s Sound Perimeter honors the memory of dear friend and University of Arkansas colleague Robert Mueller, who left us last week, leaving an immeasurable void in our hearts. Yet, the breathings of his own heart will live on, through his music and in the many lives he touched with his profound humanity.

Find more about Robert Mueller and his music: https://www.robertkmueller.com

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.