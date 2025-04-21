Sound Perimeter: Present

Today's Sound Perimeter celebrates our sesquicentennial episode by returning to its roots. We revisited the theme of our very first broadcast from June 2020, exploring "Bolero", Maurice Ravel’s iconic orchestral masterpiece, in different ways. Sound Perimeter remains a space to rebuild connection, reimagine belonging and keep music thriving in unexpected ways.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.