Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Jim Self talks career, finding the confidence to make music

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:10 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
American federation of Musicians

You may not know the name Jim Self, but you’ve heard him play music. Jim has played music for over 1,500 movie and TV soundtracks, created albums, and taught around the country. This week, he has been on the University of Arkansas campus, working with students and performing.

On Monday, April 21, Self visited the Carver Center for Public Radio with Benjamin Pierce, professor of tuba and euphonium at the University of Arkansas, to discuss his career and residency.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
