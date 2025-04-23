Jim Self talks career, finding the confidence to make music

You may not know the name Jim Self, but you’ve heard him play music. Jim has played music for over 1,500 movie and TV soundtracks, created albums, and taught around the country. This week, he has been on the University of Arkansas campus, working with students and performing.

On Monday, April 21, Self visited the Carver Center for Public Radio with Benjamin Pierce, professor of tuba and euphonium at the University of Arkansas, to discuss his career and residency.