Federal disaster assistance available for Northeast Arkansas tornado victims

Federal disaster assistance is now available for people affected by severe weather and tornadoes that ripped through Northeast Arkansas on December 10-11, 2021.

According to a news release, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has up to $200,000 available for homeowners to repair or replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters can apply for up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.

Affected homeowners in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Woodruff Counties can apply for FEMA assistance either by going online to disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

Individuals must be ready to present:

a current phone number,

their address at the time of the disaster,

the address of where they're currently staying,

their social security number,

a list of damage and loses, and

insurance information if available.



Small businesses, aquaculture businesses, and nonprofit organizations affected by the storms can also apply for an Small Business Association low-interest disaster loan by either going online to disasterassistance.gov or by visiting the disaster recovery center at the ASU-Newport Adult Education Center in Trumann.

The center is located at 212 S. Melton in Trumann. It's open Mondays-Fridays from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Entities can receive up to $2 million for working capital needs even if there wasn't any property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs.

