Ozark Society Youth Grants

The Ozark Society is soliciting proposals of up to $2,500 for the Youth Grant Program. The program is designed to support, enhance, and expand the implementation of environmental and outdoor education in the Ozark and Ouachita region by classroom teachers and non-formal educators and organizations.

Ozark Society funds projects that include, but are not limited to, direct hands-on conservation projects, equipment for environmental education, and community engagement events that include an environmental or outdoor education emphasis.

Application and details can be found at ozarksociety.net. Deadline for applications is November 30, 2026

