NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Hazel Cills
Top 10 Albums of 2022
▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
• Alex G, God Save the Animals
• Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
• Jenny Hval, Classic Objects
• Nilüfer Yanya, PAINLESS
• Rachika Nayar, Heaven Come Crashing
• Special Interest, Endure
• MUNA, MUNA
• Huerco S., Plonk
• Caterina Barbieri, Spirit Exit
• Angel Olsen, Big Time
Top 10 Songs of 2022
▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
• Beyoncé, "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"
• Alex G, "Runner"
• beabadoobee, "Talk"
• Jenny Hval, "American Coffee"
• MUNA, "Anything But Me"
• Angel Olsen, "All The Good Times"
• Hikaru Utada, "BAD MODE"
• Let's Eat Grandma, "Happy New Year"
• Charli XCX, "Sorry If I Hurt You"
• Sun's Signature, "Apples"
