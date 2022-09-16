© 2022 KUAF
NPR Music News

This weekend, stream live performances from the XPoNential Music Festival

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published September 16, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT

This year, the XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns in person on the Camden Waterfront in Camden, N.J. With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the festival has offered an unparalleled experience for music discovery, delighting audiences of all ages for more than a decade.

WXPN and NPR Live Sessions are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances. Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All times are in Eastern Time and subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 16

Marina Stage:
3:25 p.m.: The Tisburys
4 p.m.: Tamino
4:50 p.m.: Dos Santos
6:10 p.m.: Samantha Fish

River Stage:
4:25 p.m.: Omar's Hat
5:30 p.m.: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
6:55 p.m.: Taj Mahal

Saturday, Sept 17

Marina Stage:
12:30 p.m.: Catbite
1:45 p.m.: Black Opry Revue
3:25 p.m.: The Felice Brothers
5:15 p.m.: Houndmouth

River Stage:
12 p.m.: Highnoon
1 p.m.: Lo Moon
2:35 p.m.: Bartees Strange
4:20 p.m.: Valerie June
6:10 p.m.: Lucinda Williams

Sunday, Sept 18

Marina Stage:
12 p.m.: Chestnut Grove
1:20 p.m.: Buffalo Nichols
3:05 p.m.: Neal Francis
5 p.m.: The Dip

River Stage:
12:35 p.m.: Cosmic Guilt
2:10 p.m.: The Suffers
4 p.m.: Kathleen Edwards
6 p.m.: Jenny Lewis

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
