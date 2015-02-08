A Salute to the Journey
Here are our clips for a salute to journeys:
- Willie Nelson goes On the Road Again.
- Jack Kerouac reads the end of On the Road.
- Jimmy Cliff sings Many Rivers to Cross.
- William Shatner as Captain Kirk explains the mission of Star Trek.
- Walter Cronkite narrates Neil Armstrong's landing on the moon.
- David Niven, as Phileas Fogg accepts a challenge.
- The Proclaimers sing 500 Miles...and now you will too...all day. Sorry.
- Dora the Explorer!
- Journey, the band, sings Don't Stop Believin'.
- Johnny Cash has been everywhere.
Apologies to: Gulliver, Don Quixote and Pancho Sanza, Chaucer, and Homer (the poet, not the Simpsons patriarch). Maybe next time.
MUSIC: “Three Little Birds” Bob Marley