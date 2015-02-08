A Salute to the Journey

Here are our clips for a salute to journeys:

Willie Nelson goes On the Road Again. Jack Kerouac reads the end of On the Road. Jimmy Cliff sings Many Rivers to Cross. William Shatner as Captain Kirk explains the mission of Star Trek. Walter Cronkite narrates Neil Armstrong's landing on the moon. David Niven, as Phileas Fogg accepts a challenge. The Proclaimers sing 500 Miles...and now you will too...all day. Sorry. Dora the Explorer! Journey, the band, sings Don't Stop Believin'. Johnny Cash has been everywhere.

Apologies to: Gulliver, Don Quixote and Pancho Sanza, Chaucer, and Homer (the poet, not the Simpsons patriarch). Maybe next time.

MUSIC: “Three Little Birds” Bob Marley