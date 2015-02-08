© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

A Salute to the Journey

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 8, 2015 at 8:30 AM CST

Here are our clips for a salute to journeys:

  1. Willie Nelson goes On the Road Again.
  2. Jack Kerouac reads the end of On the Road.
  3. Jimmy Cliff sings Many Rivers to Cross.
  4. William Shatner as Captain Kirk explains the mission of Star Trek.
  5. Walter Cronkite narrates Neil Armstrong's landing on the moon.
  6. David Niven, as Phileas Fogg accepts a challenge.
  7. The Proclaimers sing 500 Miles...and now you will too...all day. Sorry.
  8. Dora the Explorer!
  9. Journey, the band, sings Don't Stop Believin'.
  10. Johnny Cash has been everywhere.

Apologies to: Gulliver, Don Quixote and Pancho Sanza, Chaucer, and Homer (the poet, not the Simpsons patriarch). Maybe next time.
MUSIC: “Three Little Birds” Bob Marley

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Sunday Morning Montage
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
