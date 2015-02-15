© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

A List of Hearts

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 15, 2015 at 9:24 AM CST

Our clips for our heart montage:

  1. Bruce Springsteen sings Hungry Heart.
  2. William Wallace recruits an army in Braveheart. Brave HEART, get it?
  3. The Wilson Sisters, Heart, play Barracuda.
  4. The Grinch’s heart grows, or so Boris Karloff tells us in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.
  5. Elton John and Kiki Dee topped the charts with Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.
  6. James Madison reads Poe’s Tell Tale Heart.
  7. The band Head and the Heart sing Lost in My Mind.
  8. Lionel Stander, Max, opens the program Hart to Hart.
  9. Bob Newhart (see what we did there?) finishes the Newhart sitcom.
  10. Billy Ray Cyrus has an Achy Breaky Heart

Ozarks at Large Stories Sunday Morning Montage
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
