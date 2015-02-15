A List of Hearts
Our clips for our heart montage:
- Bruce Springsteen sings Hungry Heart.
- William Wallace recruits an army in Braveheart. Brave HEART, get it?
- The Wilson Sisters, Heart, play Barracuda.
- The Grinch’s heart grows, or so Boris Karloff tells us in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.
- Elton John and Kiki Dee topped the charts with Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.
- James Madison reads Poe’s Tell Tale Heart.
- The band Head and the Heart sing Lost in My Mind.
- Lionel Stander, Max, opens the program Hart to Hart.
- Bob Newhart (see what we did there?) finishes the Newhart sitcom.
- Billy Ray Cyrus has an Achy Breaky Heart