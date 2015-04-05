© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

A Salute to the Egg

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 5, 2015 at 8:56 AM CDT

  Here are the ten clips in our salute to eggs

  1. Joe Raposo sings Which Came First, the Chicken or the Egg.
  2. George Clooney and Brad Pitt get information in Oceans Twelve.
  3. A 1986 commercial for Cadbury Eggs.
  4. The Beatles salute the Egg Man in I Am the Walrus.
  5. A trailer for the movie The Egg and I, based on the bestselling novel. Several sequels with Ma and Pa Kettle followed.
  6. The Beastie Boys' song Egg Man.
  7. Paul Newman accepts a challenge in Cool Hand Luke.
  8. Jack Nicholson issues a challenge, of sorts, in Easy Rider.
  9. Nick Offerman, as Ron Swanson, places an order on Parks and Recreation.
  10. The opening lines of the animated version of Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Sunday Morning Montage
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams