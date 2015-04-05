A Salute to the Egg
Here are the ten clips in our salute to eggs
- Joe Raposo sings Which Came First, the Chicken or the Egg.
- George Clooney and Brad Pitt get information in Oceans Twelve.
- A 1986 commercial for Cadbury Eggs.
- The Beatles salute the Egg Man in I Am the Walrus.
- A trailer for the movie The Egg and I, based on the bestselling novel. Several sequels with Ma and Pa Kettle followed.
- The Beastie Boys' song Egg Man.
- Paul Newman accepts a challenge in Cool Hand Luke.
- Jack Nicholson issues a challenge, of sorts, in Easy Rider.
- Nick Offerman, as Ron Swanson, places an order on Parks and Recreation.
- The opening lines of the animated version of Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham.