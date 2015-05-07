Where’s The Beef? Federal Government Weighs the Future of Meat on American Plates

Every five years, the U.S. updates its dietary guidelines. We’ve gone from a pyramid to a plate in the past five years as the government tries to educate and inspire us to follow healthier diets. For the first time, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee is considering sustainability and environmental concerns as it formulates advice for how Americans should eat. The public consultation on these guidelines closes May 8th, and the new guidelines will likely be published towards the end of the year, but here’s an idea of where the Scientific Report of the Dietary Guidelines Committee is coming from: “a diet higher in plant-based foods, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, and lower in calories and animal-based foods is more health promoting and is associated with less environmental impact than is the current U.S. diet.“ Ozarks at Large looks at the future of meat.