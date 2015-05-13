Women of the Water. Fly Fishing Casts Around for Female Fans.

Kerri Russell says spending time on the river helped her through her recovery from breast cancer. She got her line in the water for the first time over 15 years ago, and her hobby has blossomed into a passion that takes her all over the country teaching other women the techniques of fly fishing. Russell is the National Chair of the Women’s Initiative at cold water conservation organization Trout Unlimited. She works to increase awareness of fly fishing and Trout Unlimited among women. She says more than 10 thousand women have joined the organization in the past 18 months. We spent time at a women’s fly fishing clinic run by Trout Unlimited at Cave Springs. Hear how women joining the sport are using fly fishing for recreation, therapy, and sisterhood.