Picasolar Dedicates New Headquarters

Published May 20, 2015 at 8:18 AM CDT
Antoinette Grajeda
Earlier this week, Picasolar, Inc., a solar start-up company affiliated with the University of Arkansas, dedicated its new facility at the Arkansas Research and Technology Park in south Fayetteville. The 2,300 square-foot space will allow the company to shorten the time it takes to produce its patent-pending product. The product improves solar cell efficiency and reduces the amount of silver needed in the manufacture of solar panels, making them more marketable and affordable.

