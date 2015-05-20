Picasolar Dedicates New Headquarters

Earlier this week, Picasolar, Inc., a solar start-up company affiliated with the University of Arkansas, dedicated its new facility at the Arkansas Research and Technology Park in south Fayetteville. The 2,300 square-foot space will allow the company to shorten the time it takes to produce its patent-pending product. The product improves solar cell efficiency and reduces the amount of silver needed in the manufacture of solar panels, making them more marketable and affordable.