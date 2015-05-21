© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Have Clippers, Will Travel

KUAF
Published May 21, 2015 at 12:06 PM CDT
alpaca_shearing_at_land_of_green_ginger_alpaca_farm.jpg
Sara Burningham
/

Adam Riley and assistant Andrew Johnston of http://www.mrclippershearing.com/ met at college in London, but now they spend shearing season traveling the US, and the world, to help alpaca owners harvest their precious crop - Alpaca fiber. It’s a soft, durable and silky natural fiber that can be finer than cashmere. It has no lanolin, so it’s hypoallergenic. Spun into yarn, it can be knitted or woven. But Alpacas don’t submit to shearing in quite the convenient way that sheep do, so Adam has built a successful business offering a professional shearing service. And he’s met a few characters along the way.

MUSIC: "Roller Coaster" Baby Alpaca

Ozarks at Large Stories