Have Clippers, Will Travel

Adam Riley and assistant Andrew Johnston of http://www.mrclippershearing.com/ met at college in London, but now they spend shearing season traveling the US, and the world, to help alpaca owners harvest their precious crop - Alpaca fiber. It’s a soft, durable and silky natural fiber that can be finer than cashmere. It has no lanolin, so it’s hypoallergenic. Spun into yarn, it can be knitted or woven. But Alpacas don’t submit to shearing in quite the convenient way that sheep do, so Adam has built a successful business offering a professional shearing service. And he’s met a few characters along the way.

MUSIC: "Roller Coaster" Baby Alpaca