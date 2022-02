When presidential candidates hit the debate stage, creating a bit of laughter may help them. Patrick Stewart, associate professor of political science at the University of Arkansas, has studied the role of humor and applause in debates.

You can hear more from Patrick Stewart about debates in this audio extra. He discusses the opposite of creating laughter...the dreaded debate gaffe.

