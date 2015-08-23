Back to College in Ten Quick Clips

The summer vacation for the Sunday Montage is over. Here are the clips we used for our college-themed return:

John Belushi gets an E for effort (but an F in history) in Animal House Anna Kendrick sings Cups from Pitch Perfect the beginning from The Social Network Steely Dan sings about My Old School Orlando Jones welcomes students to Drumline Vampire Weekend sings Campus Ronald Reagan utters a famous line in Knute Rockne, All American Will Ferrell is a boring party guest in Old School Groucho Marx is a wild professor in Horse Feathers The University of Arkansas fight song