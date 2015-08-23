Back to College in Ten Quick Clips
The summer vacation for the Sunday Montage is over. Here are the clips we used for our college-themed return:
- John Belushi gets an E for effort (but an F in history) in Animal House
- Anna Kendrick sings Cups from Pitch Perfect
- the beginning from The Social Network
- Steely Dan sings about My Old School
- Orlando Jones welcomes students to Drumline
- Vampire Weekend sings Campus
- Ronald Reagan utters a famous line in Knute Rockne, All American
- Will Ferrell is a boring party guest in Old School
- Groucho Marx is a wild professor in Horse Feathers
- The University of Arkansas fight song