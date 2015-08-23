© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Back to College in Ten Quick Clips

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published August 23, 2015 at 8:49 AM CDT

The summer vacation for the Sunday Montage is over. Here are the clips we used for our college-themed return:

  1. John Belushi gets an E for effort (but an F in history) in Animal House
  2. Anna Kendrick sings Cups from Pitch Perfect
  3. the beginning from The Social Network
  4. Steely Dan sings about My Old School
  5. Orlando Jones welcomes students to Drumline
  6. Vampire Weekend sings Campus
  7. Ronald Reagan utters a famous line in Knute Rockne, All American
  8. Will Ferrell is a boring party guest in Old School
  9. Groucho Marx is a wild professor in Horse Feathers
  10. The University of Arkansas fight song

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Sunday Morning Montage
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams