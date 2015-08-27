© 2022 KUAF
Batting and Bowling: Cricket on a Bentonville Baseball Field

Published August 27, 2015 at 1:20 PM CDT
Sara Burningham
Some say it’s the second most popular sport in the world after soccer (there’s a discussion here about why that’s hard to quantify). It’s certainly the most popular sport in South Asia, and it’s the most popular sport among South Asians living in Northwest Arkansas. 18 teams competed in the Northwest Arkansas Cricket League this season, and we caught one of the quarterfinal matches to give you the low down on a fast-growing sport in our region.

