Batting and Bowling: Cricket on a Bentonville Baseball Field
Some say it’s the second most popular sport in the world after soccer (there’s a discussion here about why that’s hard to quantify). It’s certainly the most popular sport in South Asia, and it’s the most popular sport among South Asians living in Northwest Arkansas. 18 teams competed in the Northwest Arkansas Cricket League this season, and we caught one of the quarterfinal matches to give you the low down on a fast-growing sport in our region.